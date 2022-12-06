Bajaj Finance organises awareness programme

Bajaj Finance recently organised a public awareness programme at Rayat-Bahra University, Mohali, to spread awareness on online fraud, financial education, banks and NBFCs’ internal grievance redressal mechanism and the RBI’s Integrated Ombudsman Scheme.

Amitabh Bachchan appointed Nexus Malls’ ambassador

Nexus Malls has announced Amitabh Bachchan as their ‘Happyness Ambassador’. This is a unique, one-of-a-kind partnership with India’s biggest global superstar to provide customers with a ‘Har Din Kuch Naya’ experience.

Youth festival organised at Desh Bhagat University

Desh Bhagat University recently organised a three-day youth festival — ‘DBU 22’. It began with great fervour and enthusiasm at Mandi Gobindgarh. Dr Zora Singh, Chancellor, Desh Bhagat University, was the chief guest.

Seminar on World AIDS Day organised at Aryans

Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, recently organised a seminar on World AIDS Day (December 1) on this years’s theme ‘Rock the Ribbon’. Dr Deepshikha, Community Health Officer, Kalomajra, was the keynote speaker and addressed students of BSc Nursing, GNM & ANM students.

PNB holds town hall meeting at Panjab University

Punjab National Bank recently held a town hall meeting at Panjab University, Chandigarh, in association with all public sector banks at the university auditorium. Over 250 customers attended the programme. It was chaired by SK Panigrahi, Zonal Manager, PNB.

IDBI Bank’s ‘Amrit Mahotsav Rinn Bhuktan Yojana’

IDBI Bank has launched ‘Amrit Mahotsav Rinn Bhuktan Yojana’ to give another opportunity to borrowers who are desirous of getting relieved from their debt obligation on easy terms of payment under settlement process.

LIC of India launches WhatsApp service

MR Kumar, chairman, LIC of India, has launched LIC’s select interactive services on WhatsApp for its policyholders. Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be able to make use of these services on WhatsApp by saying ‘Hi’ on mobile number 8976862090.

Škoda Auto India registers 102% growth In November

Škoda Auto India has registered sales of 4,433 units in November, a growth of 102% over the same period last year, wherein 2,196 cars were sold. These sales numbers see Škoda India double its annual sales over 2021, with a month more to go in 2022.

IndianOil completes two years of high octane petrol

IndianOil Corporation has completed two years of launch of XP100 — India’s first 100 Octane Petrol for high-end petrol vehicles. SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, commemorated the celebrations by cutting a cake at the Company Owned and Company Operated retail outlet at Niti Marg, New Delhi.

Allen honours toppers of Tallentex at Kota

Allen Career Institute recently held a prize distribution function at Kota to honour meritorious students of Tallentex — one of the country's biggest talent search examinations organised by Allen.

HDFC Bank to conduct blood donation drive

HDFC Bank will hold a nationwide blood donation drive on December 9 under its flagship CSR programme #Parivartan. In its 14th year, blood donation camps will be organised at over 5,500 centres in 1,150 cities across the country.

Hero MotoCorp partners with PCI for ‘Khelo Hero’

Hero MotoCorp marked International Day of Disabled Persons 2022 by partnering with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Bharatendu Kabi, Head-CSR, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The objective of ‘Khelo Hero’ is to promote a sporting culture across the country and to create opportunities for deserving athletes.”

JK Cement strengthens its presence in central India

JK Cement Ltd recently performed the ground-breaking ceremony of its greenfield grinding unit in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. The ceremony was presided over by Dr Raghavpat Singhania, MD, JK Cement, Deputy MD & CEO Madhavkrishna Singhania and senior leadership team.

Thomson Digital enters EdTech space, unveils Q&I

Thomson Digital has forayed into EdTech industry with the launch of Q&I — a first-of-its-kind assessment-led platform for the preparation of JEE and NEET. Q&I's radically different approach shifts away from general syllabus-based learning to unique need-based learning.

Schwing Stetter unveils new hydraulic excavator

Schwing Stetter India has launched XCMG’s new hydraulic excavator 215i KLC. XCMG, the 3rd largest construction machinery company in the world, has brought out this excavator with unique specialties.