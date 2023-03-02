Bajaj Finserv gets licence for MF business

PTI

New Delhi, March 1

Financial services firm Bajaj Finserv Ltd on Wednesday said it has received the final registration from markets regulator SEBI to commence its mutual fund operations.

The company would operate the business under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund banner, the Pune-based firm said.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, with Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited (BFAML) as the Investment Manager, will soon offer a range of mutual fund products including equity, debt, and hybrid funds, both in the active and passive segments, to investors, it said.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, said, the approval from SEBI is strategically important for the company as it enables the firm to complete its suite of financial solutions for retail customers.