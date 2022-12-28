Banks’ NPAs, fraud cases decline: RBI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of all Indian banks have declined to 5.8% but the banking system is still not out of the woods, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

The GNPA of public sector banks (PSBs) at the end of March 2022 was Rs 5.07 lakh crore as against Rs 5.76 lakh crore in the previous year. The GNPA of all banks declined to Rs 6.97 lakh crore as against Rs 7.80 lakh crore a year ago, said the report ‘Trends and Progress of Banking in India’. But NPAs of foreign banks increased to 0.5% from 0.2%.

The amount involved in frauds also declined. There were 5,406 cases involving an amount of Rs 19,485 crore between April and September (FY23) as against 4,069 cases involving an amount of Rs 36,316 crore in the same period in the previous year.

The number of fraud cases reported by private banks outnumbered those by PSBs for the second consecutive year in 2021-22. In terms of the amount involved, however, the share of PSBs was 66.7% in 2021-22, as compared to 59.4% in the previous year.

Based on the date of occurrence of frauds, advances-related frauds formed the biggest category prior to 2019-20.

CENTRAL BANK’s REPORT CARD