Bargaining for your dream car just a click away!

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, June 8

Buying a perfect car at the best possible price can be a tiresome job with wide variety, technology, models and designs available in the market. Even in the digitised economy, it take weeks and months from selecting a car to purchasing it.

But now a startup has come up to provide some respite from the tedious process of visiting various car dealers, bargaining for the most lucrative offer and then comparing it with others. With the virtual platform ‘RowthAutos.com’ — currently operating in the northern region — customers can get the best discounts at the click of a mouse while sitting at home.

The startup’s co-founder Raavish Dahuja claims it’s the first-ever car bargain platform. “Taking into consideration the stumbling blocks involved in buying a new car, we have introduced RowthAutos.com. The platform enables users to get the best-bargained deals on new cars. All a customer needs to do is choose his or her preferred new car and select city on the portal. The website then bargains on the customer’s behalf with all the car dealers there,” he said.

Platform’s features