Be more sensitive to elderly: RBI to banks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

An RBI panel set up to recommend better customer service has suggested measures to help the elderly and obviate the need for visits to branches.

The committee noted that there are nearly 13.8 crore elderly persons in India and around 8% are wheelchair-bound. As this number is expected to increase further, it suggested special facilities for them such as dedicated counters at branches, ease of submitting life certificates in pension accounts, additional facilities to visually challenged customers and option for doorstep banking.