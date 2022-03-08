Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4 billion

Acquisition is the first of many that analysts foresee in the cyber security sector following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4 billion

Photo for representation. Reuters

Silver Spring (US), March 8

Google is fortifying its cloud services with a $5.4 billion acquisition of the cyber security firm Mandiant, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The acquisition is the first of many that analysts foresee in the cyber security sector following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Analysts and government officials have said they expect a wave of cyberattacks from Russia and others as geopolitical tensions rise.

“In a massive growth backdrop for cyber security and further tailwinds seen during this Ukraine invasion from Russia bad actors/nation state attacks, we believe today’s deal is the tip of the iceberg to a massive phase of consolidation potentially ahead for the cloud space,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote Tuesday.

Google, a subsidiary of Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc., will pay $23 per Mandiant share in all-cash deal expected to close this year. The price represents a 57% premium on Mandiant’s share price in early February, when speculation about a deal between the companies first surfaced.

Mandiant, based in Reston, Virginia, and its 5,300 employees will join Google Cloud as soon as the transaction closes.

“The Mandiant brand is synonymous with unmatched insights for organizations seeking to keep themselves secure in a constantly changing environment,” said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. “This is an opportunity to deliver an end-to-end security operations suite and extend one of the best consulting organizations in the world.”

Technology research and advisory firm Gartner estimates that total spending for worldwide information security and risk management reached $155 billion last year and is forecast to grow another 10% this year, to more than $170 billion.

Even before the war, stock analysts have been predicting growth of as much as 20% in the cyber security sector.

Russia has long been accused of disrupting other governments and businesses via online attacks and Western officials have warned that Russia could launch more cyberattacks against Ukraine and its allies.

Just one week before last month’s invasion, the US blamed Russia for a series of cyberattacks that knocked the websites of the Ukrainian army, the defense ministry and major banks offline.

Anne Neuberger, the Biden administration’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, said there was no intelligence indicating that the U.S. would be targeted by a cyberattack, but that remained a concern, giving that the banking system does not have the “cyber resilience” that it should.

Last fall, Microsoft said the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Punjab: Buoyant AAP says it's vote for change

2
Punjab Election

Exit polls: 2017 on mind, Punjab wary

3
Nation

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

4
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma, not funny this time, called circus master of Bollywood, gets trolled for not promoting Vivek Agnihotri's film on Kashmir as no ‘commercial’ star in it

5
Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget

6
Nation

BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab: Exit polls

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia says its forces have held fire in Ukraine

8
World

Man films over 500 naked gym members using camera hidden in coffee cup in US

9
Nation

Ahead of election results, Congress deputes Ajay Maken, Khera for poll strategising in Punjab

10
Punjab

Watch: Charanjit Channi seen milking goat in video; he’s practising for what’s coming, says Twitter

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

Top Stories

Scheduled international flight services to resume from March 27

India to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27 after two-year hiatus

Air bubble arrangements will also stand revoked from March 2...

694 Indian students were in Sumy on Monday night, all have left for Poltava in buses: Minister Hardeep Puri

India heaves sigh of relief as 700 students leave beleaguered Sumy

Students being taken to Poltava, 175 km south of Sumy, from ...

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users

Feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of ...

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy: India tells UNSC

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia says its forces have held fire in Ukraine

India had told UNSC that despite its urgings there was no sa...

Haryana Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.77 lakh crore budget

Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget

Outlay for health is Rs 8,925.52 crore, which is 21.65 per c...

Cities

View All

Of grit & hard work

Women’s Day: Of grit & hard work

Police initiate investigation into Amritsar BSF fratricide incident

‘Women scientists need better support system’

Women's magical hands script success story

The women with fuel guns!

Bathinda villagers hold ‘thikri pehra’ to curb drug menace

Bathinda villagers hold 'thikri pehra' to curb drug menace

Panchkula MC okays ~157-crore Budget

Panchkula MC okays Rs 157-crore Budget

Dogged by strays, Chandigarh residents say sterilisation drive only on paper

Parents' nightmare ends as siblings return from Ukraine's Kharkiv

Panchkula civic body officials to face action over delay in work

No parking fee in Panchkula for 15 days

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Jalandhar: At 69, she’s on a mission to uplift the downtrodden

Bashing patriarchy: Women shine in male-dominated fields

Of 28 students in Ukraine, 6 return home safely in Nawanshahr

Don't tweak BBMB rules, farmers urge Union Govt

Gurinder Singh Sangha named umpire manager for Jakarta Cup

Medical camp for women cops in Nawanshahr

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as ‘Iconic Week’ begins

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as 'Iconic Week' begins

Ludhiana: 2.8-km stretch from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant to be opened by March 15: NHAI

Three test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: 2 arrested for jumping naka, manhandling policemen

Woman Sub-Inspector killed in accident near Ludhiana's Samrala Chowk, truck driver arrested

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

CAs hired to keep poll expenses in check

Mission Indradhanush launched for children, pregnant women in Patiala district

Prominent poets participate in mushaira at Patiala

Patiala: Monthly garden theatre movement completes 235th performance