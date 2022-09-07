Benchmark indices fall in early trade amid weak global markets

PTI

Mumbai, September 7

Equity benchmark indices fell in early trade on Wednesday, dragged down by index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, amid weak global market trends.

After a weak start, the 30-share BSE Sensex further declined 474.1 points to 58,722.89. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 171.3 points to 17,484.30.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were major laggards in the early trade.

Power Grid, Asian Paints, Nestle and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower in mid-session deals.

The US markets had ended lower on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark settled 48.99 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 59,196.99 on Tuesday. The Nifty slipped 10.20 points or 0.06 per cent to 17,655.6.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.28 per cent to USD 91.61 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,144.53 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.