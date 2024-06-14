Bharat-NCAP test: Punch, Nexon EVs get 5-star safety ratings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

Tata Motors’ Punch.ev and Nexon.ev have become the first recipients of the five-star Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP) rating in the electric vehicles category.

While the Punch.ev set a major milestone by receiving the highest ever scores achieved by any vehicle till date – 31.46/32 and 45/49 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP), respectively, the Nexon.ev scored 29.86/32 points for AOP and 44.95/49 for COP.

With this, Tata Motors is now the only original equipment manufacturer with the safest range of SUV portfolio scoring 5 stars across Bharat-NCAP and Global-NCAP tests.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said: “The certification aligns with the government’s vision for safer vehicles.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Electric Vehicle