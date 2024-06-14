Bharat-NCAP test: Punch, Nexon EVs get 5-star safety ratings

Chandigarh, June 13
Tata Motors’ Punch.ev and Nexon.ev have become the first recipients of the five-star Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP) rating in the electric vehicles category.
While the Punch.ev set a major milestone by receiving the highest ever scores achieved by any vehicle till date – 31.46/32 and 45/49 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP), respectively, the Nexon.ev scored 29.86/32 points for AOP and 44.95/49 for COP.
With this, Tata Motors is now the only original equipment manufacturer with the safest range of SUV portfolio scoring 5 stars across Bharat-NCAP and Global-NCAP tests.
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said: “The certification aligns with the government’s vision for safer vehicles.”
