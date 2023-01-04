BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer steps down

New Delhi, January 3

BharatPe’s chief executive Suhail Sameer, who had a fallout with ousted co-founder Ashneer Grover, has stepped down, sending the company scouting for succession planning.

BharatPe said, “Sameer will transition from chief executive officer to strategic adviser effective January 7, 2023.” It did not mention the reason behind Sameer’s resignation.

“This (new role for Sameer) will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi, who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company’s business,” it said.

BharatPe said its Board of Directors has retained a leading executive search firm to assist with succession planning and the critical CEO search.

Sameer had been overseeing the fintech company after it ousted Grover over alleged financial misappropriation.

The Sequoia-backed firm in recent months has seen a slew of top-level exits. — PTI

