BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, his wife, family booked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has filed an FIR against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and family members Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain and Shwetank Jain for an alleged Rs 81-crore fraud after a complaint by the fintech unicorn.

The case has been registered under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

The company alleged that Grover and his family caused damages of about Rs 81.3 crore through illegitimate payments to bogus HR consultants, inflated and undue payments through passthrough vendors connected to the accused, sham transactions in input tax credit and payment of penalty to GST authorities, illegal payment to travel agencies, forged invoices by Madhuri Jain and destruction of evidence.