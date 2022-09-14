BharatPe ropes in ex-RBI Dy Governor, Zomato chairman

PTI

New Delhi, September 13

Fintech unicorn BharatPe has appointed former RBI Deputy Governor BP Kanungo and TARI founder and Zomato chairman Kaushik Dutta as independent directors as it looks to strengthen governance rigour and transparency in the preparation of a listing.

“Business is about to turn profitable in a few months and we are strengthening governance at the company by appointing independent directors,” BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer said.

The firm, which currently has nine directors on its Board, is looking to have at least one-third of directors as independent directors, he said.

Besides Sameer, co-founder Shashvat Nakrani is on the Board as executive director. Investors have four nominees. The Board is chaired by former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar.

BharatPe, he said, would look to go public in the next 2-3 years’ time. “Post-2024 (General Election) should be a good period,” he said.