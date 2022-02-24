BharatPe sacks co-founder Grover's wife for irregularities

New Delhi, February 23
BharatPe has sacked its head of controls Madhuri Jain Grover — wife of embattled co-founder Ashneer Grover — for alleged financial irregularities ranging from producing fake invoices to billing the company for personal beauty treatment and trips abroad.
While a company spokesperson confirmed the termination, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said BharatPe has cancelled all 244 unvested and 56 vested employee stock options (ESOPs).
Madhuri Grover did not respond to an email sent seeking her comments. She was last month sent on leave within days of her husband announcing a three-month leave of absence following allegations of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff and fraudulent practices. —
