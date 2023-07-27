BHEL synchronises joint power plant in Bangladesh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 26

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has announced the synchronisation of 660 MW Unit-2 of the 1,320 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Bangladesh. The synchronisation of the unit has been done ahead of the commitment given at a high-level meeting, which was a tough target even at the time it was given.

The Maitree STPP is being set up by the BHEL for the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company, a 50:50 joint venture between the Bangladesh Power Development Board and NTPC Ltd.

The project is a symbol of cooperation between India and Bangladesh and is a priority infrastructure development project for Bangladesh.

