BHEL wins ICAI Award for financial year 2020-21

BHEL has won the ‘ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting’ for FY21. It was received by Subodh Gupta, Director (Finance), BHEL, from Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (IC) for Science & Technology, recently.  

Powergrid signs MoU with ESIC Medical College  

Powergrid has signed an MoU with ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad, for providing financial assistance towards procurement of medical equipment. 

NHPC records 5% rise in standalone profit 

NHPC has recorded 5% increase in profit from Rs 2,829 crore during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 to Rs 2,978 crore for nine months ended December 31, 2021. 

PFC awarded for financial reporting in FY2020-21 

PFC has recorded 21% increase in standalone PAT from 9M’21 - PAT at Rs 7,412 crore for 9M'22 vs Rs 6,117 crore for 9M'21. It has also been awarded the ICAI silver award for excellence in financial reporting for FY21 in ‘Public Sector Entities’ category. 

Sony India launches  Alpha 7 IV camera 

Sony India has launched interchangeable-lens camera Alpha 7 IV. “The Alpha 7 IV brings together the best of Sony imaging technologies in both photo and video to deliver a high-end experience to a wider range of customers,” said Mukesh Srivastava, Head, Digital Imaging Business, Sony.   

Events to mark Cancer Day culminate at Fortis, Mohali  

To commemorate World Cancer Day, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, held a series of events as part of the ‘Cancer Week’ from February 4 to 11. A lecture on cancer awareness by Dr Rajeev Bedi, Director, Oncology, was also organised.  

Zee5 announces launch  of ‘India Ka Binge-a-thon’

Zee5 has launched ‘India Ka Binge-a-thon’ — a three-day campaign to celebrate its 4th anniversary. Consumers will get access to the top web series and movies across languages for three days for free.  

Lexus India announces winners of ‘The LDAI’ 

Lexus India has announced the winners of the 5th edition of ‘The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI)’, selected from among over 650 high-quality entries basis Lexus' three key design principles: Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate.

CARS24 to endorse Sunrisers Hyderabad

CARS24 has partnered with Sunrisers Hyderabad to become the new principal sponsor for IPL 2022. With this partnership, CARS24 has also become the first pre-owned car player to enter into partnership for IPL.

Honda opens‘BigWing’  vertical in Hoshiarpur 

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has inaugurated premium big bike business vertical — BigWing — in Hoshiarpur. It was opened by Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, HMSI.

Workshop for exporters, traders in Ludhiana

Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) under Ministry of Commerce and Industry recently held a workshop on ‘Capacity Building on Packaging for Exporters and Traders of Punjab’ in Ludhiana under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Suvidh Shah, Joint DGFT, GOI, Ludhiana, was the chief guest. 

Tata AIA Life unveils unique campaign ‘Bharosa’   

Tata AIA Life has launched digital brand campaign ‘#TataAIAKaBharosa’, highlighting the significance of trust when it comes to taking the right decisions in life about securing one’s financial future. 

ICICI Bank makes ‘InstaBIZ’ mobile app interoperable

ICICI Bank has made mobile app ‘InstaBIZ’interoperable, making its benefits available to all merchants, including customers of other banks.  

TECNO forays into 5G  segment with POVA    

TECNO Mobile has forayed into 5G segment by launching POVA 5G. It flaunts the logo of football club Manchester City FC (Man City) on its back. 

HDFC MF announces  twin new fund offers

HDFC MF has launched twin new fund offers (NFOs), namely HDFC NIFTY 100 Index Fund and HDFC NIFTY100 Equal Weight Index Fund. These NFOs provide an easy way to gain exposure to India's large caps. 

