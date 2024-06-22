Bihar Deputy CM is convener of GST rationalisation panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary was on Friday appointed the convener of the GST rate rationalisation group of ministers.

An official memorandum said other members of the reconstituted panel would include Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and Rajasthan Medical and Health Service Minister Gajendra Singh. The GoM also has West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal as the members.

The seven-member GoM has been asked to suggest the required rate rationalisation and correction of inverted duty structure with an objective of simplifying the rate structure.

#Bihar #Goods and Services Tax GST #Uttar Pradesh