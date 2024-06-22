Bihar Deputy CM is convener of GST rationalisation panel

New Delhi, June 21
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary was on Friday appointed the convener of the GST rate rationalisation group of ministers.
An official memorandum said other members of the reconstituted panel would include Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and Rajasthan Medical and Health Service Minister Gajendra Singh. The GoM also has West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal as the members.
The seven-member GoM has been asked to suggest the required rate rationalisation and correction of inverted duty structure with an objective of simplifying the rate structure.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls
2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6