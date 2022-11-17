 Black Money Act notice: HC extends till December 19 earlier order of no coercive action against Anil Ambani : The Tribune India

Black Money Act notice: HC extends till December 19 earlier order of no coercive action against Anil Ambani

I-T department had issued notice to Ambani on August 8, 2022, for allegedly evading Rs 420 crore in taxes on undisclosed funds worth more than Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts

Black Money Act notice: HC extends till December 19 earlier order of no coercive action against Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani. Reuters file



PTI

Mumbai, November 17

The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended till December 19 its earlier order directing the Income Tax department to not take any coercive action against Reliance ADAG group chairman Anil Ambani on a show cause notice seeking to prosecute him under the Black Money Act.

The order was extended by a division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and S G Dige after the Income Tax department sought more time to file its affidavit in response to Ambani’s petition challenging the notice.

When the petition came up for hearing for the first time on September 26, the HC had granted time till November 17 to the tax department to file its affidavit and had asked it to not take any coercive action against Ambani till then.

On Thursday, the department sought further time, following which the bench adjourned the matter till December 19. The court also said its earlier order (of no coercive action) would continue till then.

The I-T department had issued a notice to Ambani on August 8, 2022, for allegedly evading Rs 420 crore in taxes on undisclosed funds worth more than Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts.

As per the department’s notice, Ambani was liable to be prosecuted under Sections 50 and 51 of the Black Money (undisclosed foreign income and assets) Imposition of Tax Act of 2015, which stipulates a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment with a fine.

The department has charged Ambani (63) with “wilful” evasion, saying he “intentionally” did not disclose his foreign bank account details and financial interests to Indian tax authorities.

Ambani, in his petition, claimed the Black Money Act was enacted in 2015 and the alleged transactions are of assessment years 2006-2007 and 2010-2011.

According to the I-T department’s notice, Ambani was an “economic contributor as well as beneficial owner” of a Bahamas-based entity called ‘Diamond Trust’ and another company called Northern Atlantic Trading Unlimited (NATU) which was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

The department alleged Ambani “failed to disclose” these foreign assets in his income tax return (ITR) filings and, hence, contravened provisions of Black Money Act, which was brought by the Narendra Modi government soon after it was first elected to power in 2014.

The total value of the undisclosed funds in the two accounts has been assessed by tax officials at Rs 8,14,27,95,784 (Rs 814 crore) and tax payable on this amount at Rs 4,20,29,04,040 (Rs 420 crore).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

2
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

3
Himachal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

4
Chandigarh

30-year-old woman found dead in car, police suspect it to be drug overdose case

5
Himachal

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test

6
Punjab

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

7
Punjab

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

8
Punjab

Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

10
Haryana

Gurugram MC, firm staff booked for dumping waste in open

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

India has evidence social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA chief

India has evidence social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA chief

Dinkar Gupta was addressing mediapersons ahead of conference...

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test

Poonawalla produced before Delhi court via video-conferencin...

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26

Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26

Farmers to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Diwas’


Cities

View All

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers of Jastarwal village near Ajnala oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

Amritsar: 150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Netizens pay tribute to Er Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 coal miners in West Bengal

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

‘Propofol deaths’: Hospital stock meant for poor patients, clarifies PGI

Zirakpur: Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Cash at judge's door: CBI court fixes December deadline to end trial

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Shradha murder case: What is narco test accused Aaftab Poonawala will be subjected to

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Aftab Poonawalla is not co-operating, say investigators; to be produced in court today

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin from Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Patiala: Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open in Patiala

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted in Patiala, four land in police net

Patiala: Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors