Block deals worth $1 bn in Adani stocks

PTI

New Delhi, June 28

US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners and other foreign investors have bought close to $1 billion of additional stakes in Adani Group companies as Gautam Adani continues to rebuild market confidence since hit by a damning report of a US short-seller.

The investors bought 18 million shares, or 1.6%, from the Adani family in the Group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd in a single block trade. In the renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy, a total of 35.2 million shares, or 2.2%, changed hands, sources aware of the matter said.

Stock market data showed large block trades in both companies in early Wednesday trading.