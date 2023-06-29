Block deals worth $1 bn in Adani stocks

New Delhi, June 28
US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners and other foreign investors have bought close to $1 billion of additional stakes in Adani Group companies as Gautam Adani continues to rebuild market confidence since hit by a damning report of a US short-seller.
The investors bought 18 million shares, or 1.6%, from the Adani family in the Group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd in a single block trade. In the renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy, a total of 35.2 million shares, or 2.2%, changed hands, sources aware of the matter said.
Stock market data showed large block trades in both companies in early Wednesday trading.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28