Blood donation, health check-up camp at Aryans

Aryans Institute of Nursing and Aryans College of Pharmacy, Rajpura, recently conducted a blood donation and health check-up camp with the support of PGI, Chandigarh, and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

CT Group of Institutions inks MoU with MESC

CT Group of Institutions, North Campus, Maqsudan, has signed an MoU regarding short-term skill certificate courses with the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), India. Under the pact, students will be offered various government-certified short-term courses.

SBI celebrates 74th Republic Day at LHO

SBI celebrated 74th Republic Day with great fervour and enthusiasm on January 26. Vinod Jaiswal, CGM, SBI, Chandigarh Circle, unfurled the national flag in the presence of senior officials, staff and families at Local Head Office (LHO), Chandigarh.

PNB zonal manager unfurls flag on R-Day

Puskar Tarai, zonal manager, Punjab National Bank, Ludhiana, unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day on its office premises. The function was attended by Daljit Singh and Jagjit Singh, DZMs, KB Mishra (Circle Head, Ludhiana) along with other staff members.

Cricket tourney at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World varsity

An inter-department cricket tournament was recently organised by the Physical Education Department of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib. As many as 11 departments took part in the tourney. A team of the Physical Education Department won the final match.

Bank of Baroda institutes ‘Rashtrabhasha Samman’

Bank of Baroda has instituted ‘Bank of Baroda Rashtrabhasha Samman’. This award has been established by the bank to encourage and promote literary works in Indian languages. Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda, announced this award at the Jaipur Literature Festival held recently.

McDonald’s opens outlet at Green City Square, Bathinda

Food chain McDonald’s recently started its operations at Green City Square, Dabwali Road, Bathinda. Green City Square is the flagship commercial project of Kanhiya’s Green City Group.

Roadies Koffeehouz’s unique offer on 1st anniv

To mark its first anniversary, Roadies Koffeehouz has announced a unique offer - free coffee for a year. Sahil Baweja, founder and CEO, Leapster Restaurants, said, “Once people sign up, they will get a free coffee with every food order once a week for the whole year.”

Computer Syndicate opens one-stop IT Mall in Chd

Computer Syndicate has opened an IT Mall in Chandigarh, a one-of-its-kind facility in the entire North India. It offers a single-point solution to all IT-related hardware and accessories needs.

Harvesting India forays into branded agri products

Harvesting India Pvt Ltd has launched Harvesting Farmer Network (HFN) branded agriculture-based products. Mustard oil will be the first to hit the markets followed by whole wheat flour, refined wheat flour, semolina, porridge and many more.

Pepsi ropes in megastar Yash as brand ambassador

Pepsi has roped in megastar Yash as its brand ambassador. The partnership will become a topic of conversation among the youth and is set to enthrall consumers this summer.

Mako robotic arm-assisted tech at G’gram hospital

USFDA-approved Mako robotic-arm assisted technology-based The Mako Smart Robotics System has been installed at W Pratiksha Hospital, Gurgaon. It will help in treating patients suffering from knee and hip joint disorders with most advance technology.

Toyota commences bookings for New Innova Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has commenced bookings for its New Innova Crysta. It comes with an enhanced front fascia that has been designed keeping in mind the specific preferences for a rugged and robust appearance.

ITI Mutual Fund launches ITI Flexi Cap Fund

ITI Mutual Fund has launched 16 mainstream mutual fund products. The AMC is backed by a large conservative cash-rich business group.

HDFC Bank opens first branch in Kanyakumari

HDFC Bank has opened its first branch in Kanyakumari town. Located in Cape Road, this is the bank's southern-most branch in the country and reinforces its commitment to offer services across the country.