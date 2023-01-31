 Blood donation, health check-up camp at Aryans : The Tribune India

The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Blood donation, health check-up camp at Aryans



Aryans Institute of Nursing and Aryans College of Pharmacy, Rajpura, recently conducted a blood donation and health check-up camp with the support of PGI, Chandigarh, and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

CT Group of Institutions inks MoU with MESC

CT Group of Institutions, North Campus, Maqsudan, has signed an MoU regarding short-term skill certificate courses with the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), India. Under the pact, students will be offered various government-certified short-term courses.

SBI celebrates 74th Republic Day at LHO

SBI celebrated 74th Republic Day with great fervour and enthusiasm on January 26. Vinod Jaiswal, CGM, SBI, Chandigarh Circle, unfurled the national flag in the presence of senior officials, staff and families at Local Head Office (LHO), Chandigarh.

PNB zonal manager unfurls flag on R-Day

Puskar Tarai, zonal manager, Punjab National Bank, Ludhiana, unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day on its office premises. The function was attended by Daljit Singh and Jagjit Singh, DZMs, KB Mishra (Circle Head, Ludhiana) along with other staff members.

Cricket tourney at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World varsity

An inter-department cricket tournament was recently organised by the Physical Education Department of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib. As many as 11 departments took part in the tourney. A team of the Physical Education Department won the final match.

Bank of Baroda institutes ‘Rashtrabhasha Samman’

Bank of Baroda has instituted ‘Bank of Baroda Rashtrabhasha Samman’. This award has been established by the bank to encourage and promote literary works in Indian languages. Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda, announced this award at the Jaipur Literature Festival held recently.

McDonald’s opens outlet at Green City Square, Bathinda

Food chain McDonald’s recently started its operations at Green City Square, Dabwali Road, Bathinda. Green City Square is the flagship commercial project of Kanhiya’s Green City Group.

Roadies Koffeehouz’s unique offer on 1st anniv

To mark its first anniversary, Roadies Koffeehouz has announced a unique offer - free coffee for a year. Sahil Baweja, founder and CEO, Leapster Restaurants, said, “Once people sign up, they will get a free coffee with every food order once a week for the whole year.”

Computer Syndicate opens one-stop IT Mall in Chd

Computer Syndicate has opened an IT Mall in Chandigarh, a one-of-its-kind facility in the entire North India. It offers a single-point solution to all IT-related hardware and accessories needs.

Harvesting India forays into branded agri products

Harvesting India Pvt Ltd has launched Harvesting Farmer Network (HFN) branded agriculture-based products. Mustard oil will be the first to hit the markets followed by whole wheat flour, refined wheat flour, semolina, porridge and many more.

Pepsi ropes in megastar Yash as brand ambassador

Pepsi has roped in megastar Yash as its brand ambassador. The partnership will become a topic of conversation among the youth and is set to enthrall consumers this summer.

Mako robotic arm-assisted tech at G’gram hospital

USFDA-approved Mako robotic-arm assisted technology-based The Mako Smart Robotics System has been installed at W Pratiksha Hospital, Gurgaon. It will help in treating patients suffering from knee and hip joint disorders with most advance technology.

Toyota commences bookings for New Innova Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has commenced bookings for its New Innova Crysta. It comes with an enhanced front fascia that has been designed keeping in mind the specific preferences for a rugged and robust appearance.

ITI Mutual Fund launches ITI Flexi Cap Fund

ITI Mutual Fund has launched 16 mainstream mutual fund products. The AMC is backed by a large conservative cash-rich business group.

HDFC Bank opens first branch in Kanyakumari

HDFC Bank has opened its first branch in Kanyakumari town. Located in Cape Road, this is the bank's southern-most branch in the country and reinforces its commitment to offer services across the country. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Haryana

New Faridabad dumping site finalised, tender for boundary wall floated

9
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

10
Comment

India should deal with Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

8 charred to death in massive fire at multi-storey building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...

Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Sitharaman

Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman

Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey

The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...

Asaram gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...

Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC

Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC

Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...


Cities

View All

Traffic police to crack whip on encroachments in city

Traffic police to crack whip on encroachments in Amritsar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau begins evaluating ex-Dy CM OP Soni's assets

Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

JAC to intensify stir over Centralised admission portal, retirement age row

BJP holds meet to chalk out strategy

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

Chandigarh MC to manage all 89 parking lots till new agency selected

Coordinated policies needed to meet global challenges: Narendra Singh Tomar

Will take up issue of more grants for Chandigarh MC with Centre, says Banwarilal Purohit

Lt Col HS Chahal re-elected president of Golf Club

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

Miscreants rob ~50K, liquor from village shop

Miscreants rob Rs 50K, liquor from village shop

BDPO caught taking Rs 25K bribe

Three arrested in theft cases

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience