Bloomberg gets Supreme Court relief over Zee article

PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside a trial court’s order directing international media group Bloomberg to take down an allegedly defamatory news article against Zee Entertainment. A plea was filed by Bloomberg against the March 14 order of the Delhi HC. PTI

Tech Mahindra, IBM ink digitalisation pact

New Delhi: Tech Mahindra has entered into a collaboration with IBM to set up a ‘Synergy Lounge’ in its Singapore campus to assist enterprises in operationalising and deriving value from AI, GenAI and next-gen technologies.

#Supreme Court