Boeing, GMR to set up freighter conversion line in Hyderabad

PTI

New Delhi, March 10

Boeing and GMR Aero Technic will set up a passenger plane to freighter conversion line in Hyderabad, as the American major looks to expand its complex aircraft modification capabilities in India and tap the rising cargo market demand.

Facility likely to start in 18 months GMR Aero Technic will be the first Boeing supplier in India that will have the capability to support future conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft

Both sides expect to start working on the conversion line over the next 18 months

GMR Aero Technic will be the first Boeing supplier in India that will have the capability to support future conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft, the aircraft maker said on Friday.

Without disclosing financial details, Boeing India president Salil Gupte said its cooperation with GMR Aero Technic supports the anticipated growth of the cargo sector in the region.

“Indian market is like no other market because it combines both an incredible market with an incredible capability, both in civil and defence. There is synergy between civil and defence that is so valuable,” Gupte said after the announcement.