Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana returns as brand ambassador of Nexus Select Malls

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 20

Nexus Select Trust, India’s first listed Retail REIT, operating 17 malls across the country, today announced the return of Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a new chapter in the journey of Nexus Select Malls, aiming to redefine shopping and lifestyle experiences for millions across the country.

Speaking of his association with Nexus Select Malls, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It feels like I am returning home. My collaboration with Nexus Malls is about creating memorable experiences for people. Nexus Select Malls have always been at the forefront of providing top-notch retail and entertainment, and I am excited to be a part of their journey once again.”

Nishank Joshi, chief marketing officer, Nexus Select Trust said, “We are excited to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as the face of Nexus Select Malls. His vibrant and relatable persona aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. Together, we look forward to crafting unique and engaging experiences for our patrons, making every visit to Nexus Select Malls a celebration.”

