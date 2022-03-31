Bonanza for RIL, ONGC; gas price to double from tomorrow

New Delhi, March 30
In a bonanza for gas producers, Reliance Industries is set to get a record price of around $10 per MMBtu for the KG gas, while state-owned ONGC is likely to fetch more than double the rate for its Mumbai High and other fields, sources said.
The government-dictated price for natural gas produced in the country is to be revised on April 1 and factoring in the spike in energy prices witnessed last year, the rate paid for gas produced from fields given to ONGC on nomination basis is likely to rise to $5.93 per million British thermal units from current $2.9.
Simultaneously, difficult fields like the ones in Reliance and its partner BP plc operated D6 block in KG basin, are likely to get $9.9-10.1 price compared to the current rate of $6.13, sources said. — PTI
Highest rates for regulated fields
- The rate for gas produced from fields given to ONGC is likely to rise to $5.93 per unit from current $2.9
- Likewise, the ones operated by RIL-BP in KG basin, are likely to get $9.9-10.1 per unit from current rate of $6.13
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi demands rollback in prices of fuel, leads protest against hike
Leading a protest by Congress MPs on the issue at Vijay Chow...
8 held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police
Sisodia alleges BJP wanted to ‘kill’ Kejriwal after its deba...
Face of Gurjar quota protests in Rajasthan, Kirodi Singh Bainsla dies at 84
Was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him b...
Case against UP-based qawwali singer for 'provocative' remarks against country, PM Modi, Shah
A video of qawwal Nawaz Sharif, briefly speaking about India...
Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Sponsored by Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, the resolution ...