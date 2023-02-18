 Broadcasters disconnect signals to cable operators, over 4.5 crore Cable TV connections impacted : The Tribune India

Broadcasters disconnect signals to cable operators, over 4.5 crore Cable TV connections impacted

Apex body of digital cable TV players says have declined to sign agreement with increased prices as it would put additional burden on consumers, considering legal recourse over it

Broadcasters disconnect signals to cable operators, over 4.5 crore Cable TV connections impacted

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, February 18

Leading broadcasters, including Disney Star, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India Ltd, have stopped providing feed to cable operators who have not signed fresh agreements with increased prices under the New Tariff Order (NTO).

While, All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), the apex body of digital cable television players, said they have declined to sign the agreement as it would increase the cost from 25 per cent to 35 per cent and put an additional burden on consumers and are considering legal recourse over it.

Earlier, the broadcasters issued notices on February 15 to cable operators/Multi System Operators to sign the new Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0 issued by the sectoral regulator TRAI.

However, cable service providers did not heed it leading to the disconnection of signals by the broadcasters.

“Disney-Star, Sony and Zee have disconnected services of their channels on the members of AIDCF as well as other cable TV platforms. These cable TV platforms have not executed the revised RIOs with these broadcasters as a mark of protest against the unreasonable pricing by the broadcasters,” said an AIDCF statement.

This action has resulted in depriving around 4.5 crore cable TV families across the country from being able to watch channels transmitted by these broadcasters, it added.

“Indications are that the proposed increase in prices by the broadcasters would be exorbitant and the increase in prices for the customers could be as high as 60 per cent,” it said.

Under NTO 3.0, which is to be implemented in February, prices of the popular channels have been increased by 15 per cent.

While issuing a statement over the development, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), a body which represents the broadcasters and digital streaming platforms, said some cable operators did not sign fresh agreements forcing them to disconnect their services after serving due notice.

“Broadcasters had taken a price increase after 4 years post the release of new NTO guidelines by TRAI. Most DTH and Cable operators, whose base adds up to 80% of India’s PayTV customers, have already started implementing the new prices and they have had to increase consumer prices by approx 5 per cent after 4 years,” said IBDF statement quoting Secretary-General Siddharth Jain.

It further said: “Some cable operators did not sign fresh agreements, thus forcing broadcasters to disconnect their services after serving due notice.” According to AIDCF, besides its members, various independent MSOs have also been disconnected by these broadcasters since most of the large and medium MSOs have refused to sign the RIOs with this increased price.

AIDCF President Anirudhsinh Jadeja said the matter is sub-juice also as the federation has challenged the NTO 3.0 before the Kerala High Court and in which hearing would commence next week.

On being asked about the next course of action Jadeja said: “We would pursue legal action. We would also give a new representation to TRAI to roll back NTO 3.0 and allow the old regime to continue.”

The AIDCF president said that the broadcasters are going to gain 25 to 35 per cent more under the new NTO regime.

“This would also increase the price hike and put additional burden on the consumer,” he said.

AIDCF members have a combined market share of over 80 per cent.

Commenting over the development Karan Taurani SVP of Elara capital said the reason for this blackout is that these broadcasters are demanding a price hike of approx 25-30 per cent on the packages, which the MSOs have not agreed upon as they believe their customer base is more price sensitive than the DTH base.

“We believe this is a big dampener for TV broadcasting growth rates which are already struggling due to constant threat from consumption shift towards digital.”

Taurani also added this interim blackout will have a “significant negative impact on ad revenue” for the broadcasters, apart from a hit on the subscription revenue.

NTO 3.0 was to be implemented in the month of February 2023 and most broadcasters wanted to go for a price hike, as they had not increased the prices in the last three years due to uncertainty over NTO implementation, he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Godrej buys Raj Kapoor's iconic bungalow

2
Punjab

No dearth of funds for development: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Nation

12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at MP's Kuno National Park

4
Bathinda

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

5
Entertainment

'Mirzapur' actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack

6
Nation

George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

7
Delhi

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

8
Nation

Sahil Gehlot's father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case

9
Nation

Chetan Sharma resigns after TV sting operation

10
Comment nous indica

Fishing in troubled waters

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

GST Council reduces tax on liquid jaggery, pencil sharpeners

All GST compensation dues to be cleared; tax rate on liquid jaggery, pencil and sharpeners cut: FM Sitharaman

Another important decision includes extending exemption bene...

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

Police say couple got married at Arya Samaj Mandir in Greate...

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case on Sunday

Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been name...

George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

Says democratic world needs debate on democracy

12 cheetahs set to arrive in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa today

12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at MP's Kuno National Park

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Environme...


Cities

View All

Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Bank robbery: Amritsar police find clues about miscreants

Three robbers target ASI in Tarn Taran, 1 nabbed

Major Smart City mission projects completed: Amritsar Smart City Limited

Deal strictly with property tax defaulters: Amritsar MC chief

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

80-year-old widow of army havildar from Ropar gets pension 14 years after husband's death

PGI Chandigarh under scanner over untreated waste discharge

2-day exhibition and sale by Agra-based manufacturing units inaugurated in Chandigarh

60-year-old tries to stop mining, run over by tractor-trailer in Lalru

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

Delhi LG gives nod to convene MCD House, hold mayoral poll on February 22

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case on Sunday

Delhi L-G tried to influence mayoral poll case, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

NGT sets up committee under Delhi L-G to manage solid waste

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

Man nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Three youths kill friend in Phillaur

Loss of tree cover worries Nurmahal block residents

Ahead of polls, Punjab Minister stresses EWS housing scheme

After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

5 teachers for 205 pupils at Ludhiana school

2 accomplices of notorious gangster Newton nabbed

Cops meet bank, private security agency officials

Youth hit by train, dies

Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

International meet on works of Bhai Vir Singh ends in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, organises webinar on new education policy

National Institute of Sports to host SAI competition

Inter-state gang of car thieves busted in Patiala, 3 held