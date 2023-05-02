Brookfield picks 51% stake in Bharti’s four properties

New Delhi, May 1
Global investment firm Brookfield has closed a deal to acquire a 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises’ four commercial properties, including Worldmark at Aerocity in the national capital, at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.
Bharti Enterprises and Brookfield Asset Management on Monday announced the successful closure of their joint venture agreement for a 3.3 million square feet portfolio of commercial properties primarily located in the Delhi-NCR region.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by a rival gang in Tihar jail
An injured Tajpuriya is rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospi...
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Royal Canadian Mounted Police has listed him as number 15 am...
Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office
Mann says coming early will help save 350 MW of power in a d...
Shimla Municipal Corporation election: Voters come to poll braving rain, cold
In the high-stake contest between the Congress and BJP, 102 ...