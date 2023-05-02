Brookfield picks 51% stake in Bharti’s four properties

PTI

New Delhi, May 1

Global investment firm Brookfield has closed a deal to acquire a 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises’ four commercial properties, including Worldmark at Aerocity in the national capital, at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

Bharti Enterprises and Brookfield Asset Management on Monday announced the successful closure of their joint venture agreement for a 3.3 million square feet portfolio of commercial properties primarily located in the Delhi-NCR region.