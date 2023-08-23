BSE defers removal of Jio Financial from indices

PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday postponed the removal of Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of Reliance Industries, from all the S&P BSE Indices to August 29. PTI

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from September

Honda Cars India on Tuesday said it plans to increase vehicle prices from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. The automaker currently sells two models — City and Amaze in the domestic market. The company is yet to decide the quantum of hike. pti

Vedanta seeks minimum $9.5 for Rajasthan gas

Vedanta Ltd is seeking a minimum of $9.5 for the natural gas it produces from its Rajasthan block, according to a tender floated by the firm for the sale of the fuel. It has sought bids from users for 0.6 million standard cubic meters per day of gas it plans to produce beginning October 1.