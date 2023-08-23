BSE defers removal of Jio Financial from indices

NEW DELHI: The Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday postponed the removal of Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of Reliance Industries, from all the S&P BSE Indices to August 29. PTI
NEW DELHI
Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from September
Honda Cars India on Tuesday said it plans to increase vehicle prices from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. The automaker currently sells two models — City and Amaze in the domestic market. The company is yet to decide the quantum of hike. pti
NEW DELHI
Vedanta seeks minimum $9.5 for Rajasthan gas
Vedanta Ltd is seeking a minimum of $9.5 for the natural gas it produces from its Rajasthan block, according to a tender floated by the firm for the sale of the fuel. It has sought bids from users for 0.6 million standard cubic meters per day of gas it plans to produce beginning October 1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayaan-3's moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech
ISRO’s ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander M...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announced this