BSNL all set to roll out 4G services from Aug

New Delhi, May 6

State-owned BSNL will start rolling out 4G services across the country from August, using completely indigenous technology in line with the government’s “Atmanirbhar” policy, according to official sources.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) officials claimed to have recorded peak speed of 40-45 MB per second on the 4G network which has been rolled out in the premium spectrum band of 700 megahertz (Mhz) as well as in 2,100 Mhz band during the pilot phase.

The company has rolled out 4G services in Punjab using indigenously developed technology by IT company TCS and state-run telecom research organisation C-DoT-led consortium and onboarded around 8 lakh subscribers.

“The 4G core developed by C-DoT is performing very well in the BSNL network in Punjab. It was installed in July last year. It takes 12 month to prove the success of such complex technology but the C-DoT core has stabilised within 10 months. BSNL will launch atmanirbhar 4G technology across the country in August,” a senior government official said.

TCS, Tejas Networks and government-owned ITI have bagged orders worth about Rs 19,000 crore from BSNL for deploying 4G network which is upgradable to 5G. — PTI

Sprucing up infra

State-owned BSNL is in the process of deploying 1.12 lakh towers for 4G and 5G services across the country

The company has installed over 9,000 towers for 4G services, of which more than 6,000 are active in Punjab, Himachal, UP West and Haryana circle

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #BSNL