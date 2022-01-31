Budget 2022: Economic Survey omits cryptocurrency

New Delhi, January 31
The government will take a balanced view on the issue of regulation of cryptocurrencies due to their implications on the country's financial stability, the central government’s Principal Economic Adviser and lead author of Economic Survey Sanjeev Sanyal said here on Monday.
Admitting that the Survey did not comment on cryptocurrencies 2021-22, Sanyal justified the omission because “this is a matter of some debate, both inside the government, in the Ministry of Finance, and even in Parliament. So, this is something that is currently in discussion”.
“There are some financial stability issues. But there are also other arguments that are made in terms of innovation and so on....obviously a balanced view on this will be taken,” he added.
The Government was unable to introduce a bill on cryptocurrency during the Monsoon Session of Parliament as the Cabinet had not cleared the draft bill.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...