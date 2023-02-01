 Budget hikes capex to record Rs 10 lakh crore, gives partial relief to ‘aam aadmi’ : The Tribune India

Budget hikes capex to record Rs 10 lakh crore, gives partial relief to ‘aam aadmi’

Income tax rebate limit raised to Rs 7 lakh; insurance policies with premium of over Rs 5 lakh no longer tax exempt

Budget LIVE Updates: Union Cabinet approves Budget 2023-24 ahead of Finance Minister Sitharaman's speech



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, February 1

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hiked capital expenditure by a massive 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore and provided direct tax concessions worth Rs 35,000 crore while presenting the last full Budget before next year’s general elections.

Centre’s record capital investment will be supplemented by its Rs 3.7 lakh crore as grants-in-aid to states for the creation of capital assets. This will raise India’s effective capital expenditure in 2023-24 to Rs 13.7 lakh crore or 4.5 per cent of GDP. Railways with Rs 2.4 lakh crore and roads with Rs 3.44 lakh crore will account for bulk of the outlay.

The Budget also announced 100 projects for last and first mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertiliser and food grains sectors with investment of Rs 75,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore from the private sector. It also includes Rs 79,000 crore for PM Aawas Yojna and 50 new airports to boost regional connectivity.

The capital outlay for the defence sector has been hiked by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 1.62 lakh crore.

Sitharaman said a “Saptarishi” of priorities will guide the Government’s plans. These include inclusive development, Reaching the Last Mile, Infrastructure and Investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector. These measures would help achieve GDP growth rate of about 6.5 per cent in 2023-24.

For the aam admi, the Budget has proposed a revision in tax slabs. Among the five major announcements in this respect, the IT rebate limit in the new regime will be up from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh along with revision of tax slabs for individuals. The other three pertain to reduction of the highest surcharge rate that would reduce the maximum tax rate and extension of tax exemption limit on leave encashment.

In more gestures to the common man, a one-time Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, valid till March 2025, will offer deposits up to Rs 2 lakh at 7.5 per cent interest. The maximum deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and Monthly Income Account Scheme will be doubled to Rs 30 lakh and Rs 9 lakh, respectively. But in a knock to the common man, insurance policies with premium of over Rs 5 lakh will no longer be tax exempt.

The total Government’s expenditure of over Rs 42 lakh crore will be financed by receipts of Rs 27.2 lakh crore and borrowings of Rs 15.4 lakh crore. The gap or the fiscal deficit will be 5.9 per cent of GDP. In comparison, the current fiscal’s expenditure of about Rs 38 lakh crore has been funded by total receipts of 24.3 lakh crore and borrowings of Rs 14.21 lakh crore.

As a result, debt repayment obligations will increase to Rs 8.95 lakh crore as against Rs 7.27 lakh crore – an increase of almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Interest payment next year will be Rs 1.13 lakh crore as against Rs 98,000 crore in the current fiscal – an increase of Rs 15,000 crore.

The Government’s expenditure plans will also be helped by savings – Rs 49,000 crore less on fertiliser subsidy as compared to the revised estimates of the current fiscal and Rs. 76,000 crore less on food subsidy.

12:48 01 Feb
Promotion of tourism

Promotion of tourism will be taken up on a "mission mode" with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes, and public-private-partnerships, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday.

In her speech, she also emphasised that the country offers "immense attraction" for domestic as well as foreign tourists.
12:32 01 Feb
Income tax rebate limit up

Govt proposes to increase income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in new tax regime

An individual with annual income of Rs 9 lakh will have to pay only Rs 45,000: FM Sitharaman.

No tax for income up to Rs 3 lakh; 5 pc tax on Rs 3-6 lakh; highest tax rate of 30 pc on income above Rs 15 lakh under new I-T regime: FM.
12:18 01 Feb
Mobile phone output

Mobile phone output rose from 5.8 crore units in 2014-15 to 31 crore units last fiscal
12:15 01 Feb
PAN will be used for common identifier for all digital systems of specified govt agencies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be used for common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

The move would help in further promoting ease of doing business in the country.

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity. She also said that if MSMEs fail to execute contract, 95 per cent of performance security will be returned to small business as part of Vivad Se Vishwas scheme.
12:08 01 Feb
Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana outlay hiked by 66% to Rs 79,000 cr

Finance Minister announced a 66 per cent hike in the outlay for the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) to Rs 79,000 crore.

The scheme envisages providing houses for rural as well as urban poor and the massive hike in its outlay holds significance keeping in mind the fact that this is the last proper Budget of the NDA government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also as many as nine states go to polls this year.
12:05 01 Feb
FM announces scheme to improve socio-economic condition of vulnerable tribes

Finance Minister proposed to launch a scheme to improve the socio-economic condition of particularly vulnerable primitive tribal groups.

An amount of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the Prime Minister Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM-PVTG) development mission in next three years under the development action plan for Scheduled Tribes, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament.

This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to health, education, nutrition, road and telecom connectivity and sustainable livelihood opportunity, she said.
11:59 01 Feb
India's G-20 presidency unique opportunity to strengthen its role in world economic order

India's ongoing presidency of the G-20 grouping is a unique opportunity to strengthen the country's role in the world economic order when countries across the globe are facing various challenges, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc G-20 at its annual summit in Bali in November with a promise of striving to ensure that the grouping acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action to deal with pressing challenges.

India is hosting a series of events and meetings ahead of the G-20 summit later this year.

India officially assumed the G-20 presidency on December 1.
11:53 01 Feb
India has made significant progress in many SDGs

India has made significant progress in many Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the per capita income has increased to Rs 1.97 lakh.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th largest to fifth largest in the world in the last nine years.

The efforts of the government since 2014 have ensured better quality of life for citizens of the country, Sitharaman added.

According to the Centre for Science and Environment's 'State of India's Environment Report 2022', the country's overall SDG score was 66 out of 100.
11:48 01 Feb
47.8 cr Jan Dhan accounts opened

As many as 47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened so far, a scheme which was launched in 2014 as a national mission for financial inclusion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilising rural women into 1 lakh SHGs (self help groups).

The Jan Dhan Yojana was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address in 2014, and it was launched on August 28 in the same year.
11:46 01 Feb
Budget adopts seven priorities to guide India through Amrit Kaal

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Budget adopts seven priorities to guide India through the Amrit Kaal.

"The budget adopts following seven priorities -- inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector," she said.

Amrit Kaal is described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence.
11:42 01 Feb
Capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways

PM Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group scheme to benefit 3.5 lakh tribals: FM.

Capital outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh cr provided for Railways; highest-ever allocation since 2013-14: FM.

FM says states and cities will be encouraged to take up urban planning.

11:37 01 Feb
Decentralised storage capacity to help farmers to be set up

Govt to provide Rs 5,300 cr assistance to drought-prone central region of Karnataka: FM Sitharaman.

PM Awas Yojana outlay hiked by 66 pc to Rs 79,000 cr: FM Sitharaman.

38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools: FM.

Pradhan Mantri Primitive Vulnerable Development Commission being launched; Rs 15,000 cr earmarked for next 3 years: FM

Govt plans to set up massive decentralised storage capacity to help farmers.
11:33 01 Feb
Made cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh cr under PM-KISAN scheme: Sitharaman

To enhance yield of extra long staple cotton, government will adopt a cluster-based and value chain approach: FM.

Four transformative opportunities can be used be in Amrit Kaal for enhancing economic empowerment: FM Sitharaman.

Govt to support Hyderabad-based millet institute as centre of excellence: FM.

Govt to launch a Rs 2,200 crore Aatmanirbhar clean plan programme: FM Sitharaman:

National cooperative database is being created to map cooperative societies: FM Sitharaman.

New programme to promote research in pharmaceuticals: FM Sitharaman.
11:26 01 Feb
Our mission is to achieve knowledge-driven economy: FM

Govt efforts since 2014 have ensured better quality of life for citizens of the country, says FM Sitharaman.

Our mission is to achieve knowledge-driven economy: FM

Govt made cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN: FM Sitharaman.

National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilising rural women into 1 lakh SHGs: FM.

9.6 cr LPG connections, 220 cr Covid vax for 102 cr people given, 47.8 cr JanDhan accounts opened: FM Sitharaman.

Four transformative opportunities can be used be in Amrit Kaal for enhancing economic empowerment: FM

11:15 01 Feb
Per capita income has increased to Rs 1.97 lakh: FM

Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in last nine years: FM Sitharaman

We have made significant progress in many Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), says FM.

Per capita income has increased to Rs 1.97 lakh: FM Sitharaman.
11:12 01 Feb
India's growth at 7 pc

India's growth at 7 pc in current fiscal highest among major economies; Indian economy on right track: Nirmala Sitharaman.

The world appreciates India's achievements

Finance minister says this budget hopes to build on foundation of previous budget and blue print for India@100.

In 75th year of Independence, world has recognised India as a bright star: FM. 

We ensured that no one went hungry during pandemic by providing free foodgrains to 80 cr poor people: FM Sitharaman.

11:07 01 Feb
FM begins Budget speech

Indian economy on the right track, and heading towards a bright future: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 
10:54 01 Feb
Union Cabinet approves Budget 2023-24

The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Budget 2023-24 ahead of it being tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Before the cabinet meeting, Sitharaman along with Minister of States Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad met President Droupadi Murmu.
10:46 01 Feb
Union Cabinet meeting begins ahead of Budget presentation

Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began here on Wednesday. The meeting comes ahead of the Budget 2023-24 which will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Before the cabinet meeting Finance Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.  "Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24," the President tweeted.

 
10:24 01 Feb
Congress to hold MPs' meet ahead of Budget

Congress has convened a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs ahead of the budget presentation in Parliament to devise strategy.

The meeting has been called by Leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Interacting with the media, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The Budget is not a mere accounting exercise but reflects decisive action and path for India's future. Accountability is an essential part thereof. Hope the FM announces a full audit and investigation by SEBI, Income Tax, SFIP, ED on Hindenburg Report on Adani Group."
10:21 01 Feb
Budget documents has 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth

Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase -- which had been in used for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth.

Budget 2023-24 would be in paperless form, as done in the last two years, and would be available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.
10:14 01 Feb
FM Sitharaman reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha.

The Finance Minister will also attend the Union cabinet meeting and then present the Budget around 11 am.

 
10:14 01 Feb
BJP to conduct nationwide campaign to convey Budget points

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will reach out to the public to convey the salient features of the Budget through a nationwide campaign that would be launched on Wednesday.

"The BJP will organise a programme for a nationwide discussion on the budget from February 1-12, through its campaign. The party's national president JP Nadda has constituted a 9-member committee for this," a source said on Tuesday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Budget hikes capex to record Rs 10 lakh crore, gives partial relief to ‘aam aadmi’

2
Diaspora

Komagata Maru memorial in Canada vandalised for third time

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar pastors continue for second day

4
Nation

Union Budget 2023: No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh, standard deduction allowed under new tax regime

5
Amritsar

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

6
J & K

Two polish nationals killed in massive snow avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg; see chilling video

7
Nation

Union Budget 2023: Govt doubles deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh

8
Punjab

IAS officer Sanjay Popli has much to explain: Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Nation

Union Budget 2023: TVs, mobiles to be cheaper; gold, cigarettes, imported cars to be dearer

10
Patiala

Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget

Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget

Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana

Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified

Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified

Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...

Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal

Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal

Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...

Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways

Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways

Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Watch: Amritsar streets witness Bollywood-style chase as ‘drunk’ e-rickshaw driver almost runs over several people while fleeing cops

Pastor Avtar Singh running illegal cracker unit in Amritsar

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Artificially ripened fruits on sale, risk health of residents in Amritsar district

PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget, Rs 73.10 crore more than last year

PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget, Rs 73.10 crore more than last year

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

G20 calls for global support to improve debt situation

IAS officer Sanjay Popli has much to explain: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

Delhi got only Rs 325 crore despite paying more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore income tax: Kejriwal on Budget

Dog attacks 8-year-old girl in Gurugram housing society

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Income tax raids continue on Jalandhar pastors for second day

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar pastors continue for second day

'Pastor' Bajinder Singh embraced Christianity while in jail in murder case

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Jalandhar: Rarity a decade ago, churches in villages now common sight

Another FIR against Latifpura bigwig

Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana ]ail

Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana jail

AAP worker among 3 arrested with six pistols in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala