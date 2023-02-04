Bullish on India, says Apple CEO

PTI

New York, February 3

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said he is “very bullish on India” and described the country as a major focus and “hugely exciting market” where the technology giant is putting a “significant amount of energy” through investments, retail and online presence.

Apple on Thursday reported revenue of $117.2 billion for the December quarter and set “all-time revenue” records in a number of markets, including Canada, Indonesia, Mexico, Spain, Turkey and Vietnam, along with quarterly records in Brazil and India. The $117.2 billion revenue was down 5% year-over-year, from nearly $124 billion in December 2021 “as a result of a challenging environment.”

“We actually did fairly well through the Covid in India. And I’m even more bullish now on the other side of it, or hopefully, on the other side of it. And that’s the reason why we’re investing there. We’re bringing retail there and bringing the online store there and putting a significant amount of energy there. I’m very bullish on India,” Cook said at an earnings call after Apple reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022.