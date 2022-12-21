Burmans sell 1% stake in Dabur

New Delhi, December 20
Home-grown FMCG major Dabur India on Tuesday said its promoters — the Burman family — have sold shares amounting to about 1% stake in the company through the open market to raise funds for financing some ventures.
One per cent of the total shares amount to 1.77 crore shares. Based on Tuesday's closing price, Burmans may have raised around Rs 1,026 crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night
Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...
Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today
Send positive samples for sequencing, states told
Chinese aggression another reason to strengthen India-US ties: US lawmakers
Say China's most recent aggression in Arunachal Pradesh is y...