Burmans sell 1% stake in Dabur

PTI

New Delhi, December 20

Home-grown FMCG major Dabur India on Tuesday said its promoters — the Burman family — have sold shares amounting to about 1% stake in the company through the open market to raise funds for financing some ventures.

One per cent of the total shares amount to 1.77 crore shares. Based on Tuesday's closing price, Burmans may have raised around Rs 1,026 crore.