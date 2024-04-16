Byju Raveendran to take over Byju’s daily operations

New Delhi: Founder of the edtech company Think and Learn, which owns the Byju’s brand, Byju Raveendran will handle the firm’s day-to-day operations following the resignation of CEO Arjun Mohan, the company said on Monday. The company has also announced a major rejig of the business for consolidation. PTI
Tesla to lay off 10% of its staff as sales fall
Detroit: After reporting dismal first-quarter sales, Tesla is planning to lay off about a tenth of its workforce as it tries to cut costs, multiple media outlets reported Monday. CEO Elon Musk detailed the plans in a memo sent to employees. The layoffs could affect about 14,000 of the 140,473 workers employed by the company. AP
