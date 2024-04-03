Byju’s ‘laying’ off 500 employees

New Delhi: Byju’s is laying off about 500 employees, including from sales, amid a financial crunch, sources said, even as the edtech firm maintained that it is in the final stages of business restructuring to streamline operations. PTI
Tata Tech, BMW to set up auto software hub
Chandigarh: German luxury carmaker BMW Group and Tata Technologies have signed a deal to form a joint venture with the aim to set up an automotive software and IT development hub in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, a joint statement by the companies said.
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
