Byju’s ‘laying’ off 500 employees

New Delhi: Byju’s is laying off about 500 employees, including from sales, amid a financial crunch, sources said, even as the edtech firm maintained that it is in the final stages of business restructuring to streamline operations. PTI

Tata Tech, BMW to set up auto software hub

Chandigarh: German luxury carmaker BMW Group and Tata Technologies have signed a deal to form a joint venture with the aim to set up an automotive software and IT development hub in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, a joint statement by the companies said.

