Carlyle buys majority stake in VLCC for $300 million

Bengaluru, January 10
Private-equity firm Carlyle Group has acquired a majority stake in beauty care and wellness solutions provider VLCC for around $300 million, two sources said on Tuesday. The equity for the transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners, Carlyle said, without specifying a deal value. A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment.
VLCC’s online sales — up from 7% of total sales to 22% in the three years — would help the beauty products brand gain a distinct value proposition, Amit Jain, MD and co-head of Carlyle India, said on Tuesday. — Reuters
