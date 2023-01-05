Carmakers line up new models, concepts for Auto Expo

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, January 4

The 16th edition of the biennial automotive event — Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2023 — is slated to witness some exciting products, including concept and new models by carmakers. The show is scheduled to be held from January 13 to 18 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it will showcase a range of futuristic and technology-driven products. It will display an array of 16 vehicles, including an Electric Concept SUV, two all-new SUVs, WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and its customised range of existing products such as Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said: “Our showcases at the Auto Expo will highlight our commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EV, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototype and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts.”

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India also announced the launch of its much-awaited all-electric SUV IONIQ 5.

Commenting on the line-up of products and technologies slated for the show, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are proud to be exhibiting advanced robotics solutions alongside revolutionary new technologies and products such as IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and NEXO.” IONIQ 6 and NEXO fuel cell electric vehicle represents Hyundai’s commitment to introducing advance eco-friendly solutions.

Kia India is set to showcase the future of mobility at the upcoming expo. It will showcase its Concept Electric SUV – The Concept EV9. Besides the Concept, Kia will also unveil a large RV – the KA4, and specialised mobility solutions.

Tae Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, “For about four years, we have been an inspiration for many, and the Auto Expo 2023 will not be any different. Through our diversified product showcase, we will offer visitors a glimpse of a sustainable tomorrow.”

Similarly, Tata Motors is expected to showcase new products. An invite by Tata Motors states that building on the fundamental strengths of engineering and innovation with a human-centric, hi-tech approach, the show will be about how Tata Motors is taking India forward.

Tech-driven products to hog limelight