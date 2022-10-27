 CBDT extends deadline for filing TDS for non-salary transactions till Nov 30 : The Tribune India

CBDT extends deadline for filing TDS for non-salary transactions till Nov 30

Form 26Q is used for quarterly filing of TDS returns on payments other than salary

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 27

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Thursday extended the deadline for filing quarterly TDS statement in Form 26Q for the June quarter by a month till November 30.

“Considering the difficulties in filing of TDS statement in the revised and updated Form 26Q, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date of filing of Form 26Q for the second quarter of financial year 2022-23 from 31st October, 2022 to 30th November, 2022,” CBDT said in a statement.

The form captures details of total amount paid and tax deducted on such payments during the quarter. It would include payments on account of interest on securities, dividend, winnings from lotteries and crossword puzzles, rent, interest other than interest on securities, fees for professional or technical services.

AMRG & Associates Director (Corporate & International Tax) Om Rajpurohit said taxpayers have been experiencing a number of technical issues recently, including challan mismatches, challan verification failures and auto adjustments of challans, which made it impossible to file a TDS return on Form 26Q.

“CBDT has acknowledged it, extending the deadline by one month and giving tax deducters a much-needed reprieve. However, no such exemption is offered for TDS returns that apply to transactions involving salaries (Form 24Q) and non-residents,” Rajpurohit added.

