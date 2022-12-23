 CBI arrests ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar in Videocon loan case : The Tribune India

CBI arrests ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar in Videocon loan case

In the FIR the CBI accused Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot of allegedly investing crores of rupees in Nupower months after the company got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012

CBI arrests ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar in Videocon loan case

Chanda Kochhar. PTI file



PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 23

The anti-graft central probe agency CBI has arrested former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the Videocon group, a consumer electronics and oil and gas exploration company, in 2012, officials said on Friday.

The CBI had booked Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.

In the FIR the CBI has accused Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot of allegedly investing crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012, the officials said.

The agency in the FIR also alleged that the accused person sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank, the CBI had said in a statement.

Chanda Kochhar, 59, had quit as CEO and managing director of ICICI Bank in October 2018 after allegations were levelled against her for favouring Videocon Group, while granting loans.

 

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan gets married for third time; groom is 13 years younger to her

2
Bathinda

Security around Sidhu Moosewala's Mansa house increased following threats to family

3
Nation

Cervical cancer vaccine to be provided in schools

4
Punjab

Numbers swell at Punjab's Zira, farmers in for long haul against liquor plant

5
Nation

World's first intranasal covid vaccine to be available in India as booster dose from today

6
Himachal

143 workers of two shut cement plants of Adani group relocated

7
Nation

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

8
Impact Feature

Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies Reviews - Its Really Work: Chrissie Swan Weight Loss Gummies Australia (Untold Truth)

9
World

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'

10
Diaspora

Amid global Covid uptick, NRIs worried over travel restrictions

Don't Miss

View All
National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village
Punjab

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

At -5.5°C, Srinagar records coldest night; Dal Lake freezes
J & K

At -5.5°C, Srinagar records coldest night; Dal Lake freezes

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Top News

Union Cabinet clears 'One Rank One Pension' revision for ex-servicemen; check the rank-wise increase

Union Cabinet clears 'One Rank One Pension' revision for defence personnel, family pensioners; check the rank-wise increase

Decision will benefit over 25 lakh ex-servicemen

CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in Videocon loan fraud case

CBI arrests ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar in Videocon loan case

In the FIR the CBI accused Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot...

Journalist Siddique Kappan granted bail in PMLA case by Allahabad High Court, to walk out of jail after 2 years

Journalist Siddique Kappan granted bail in PMLA case by Allahabad High Court, to walk out of jail after 2 years

He has already been granted bail in the Unlawful Activities ...

Govt to provide free ration to poor people for one year under National Food Security Act

Govt makes foodgrain free of cost for 81.35 crore people for 1 year under NFSA

The annual cost to the exchequer is estimated at Rs 2 lakh c...

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

The truck carrying the soldiers skids off the road in a moun...


Cities

View All

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector

Amritsar airport authorities review arrangements to enforce Covid restrictions

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Security around Sidhu Moosewala’s Mansa house increased following threat to family

Security around Sidhu Moosewala's Mansa house increased following threats to family

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Opposition uproar in MC House

Opposition uproar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

13 days on, Chandigarh logs 1 case of Covid-19

Musical, stand-up comedy nights at 3-day Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali

CAT 2022: Panchkula’s Arpan tops tricity with 99.91 percentile

Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Delhi on Saturday

Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Delhi on Saturday

Shraddha murder case: Aftab Poonawala's narco test report submitted to police

'Messi gang' that stole 55 phones busted in Delhi; leader Pinku Messi involved in murder

MoS VK Singh attends Christmas event

Bajrang Dal members disrupt namaz at open site in Gurugram

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Don't let outsiders interfere, MC officials told

MC to test water samples from across city for purity

Over 6,000-kg seized poppy husk destroyed

From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt

Fast-track courts in Punjab soon for prompt disposal of issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

Fast-track courts in Punjab soon for prompt disposal of issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

7 booked for illegal mining

Bus rams into divider, none injured

Admn to organise job fair at ITI on Gill Road today

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Punjabi varsity beat defending champions Corps of Signals

Students take part in international conference