CBI arrests ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar in Videocon loan case

PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 23

The anti-graft central probe agency CBI has arrested former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the Videocon group, a consumer electronics and oil and gas exploration company, in 2012, officials said on Friday.

The CBI had booked Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.

In the FIR the CBI has accused Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot of allegedly investing crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012, the officials said.

The agency in the FIR also alleged that the accused person sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank, the CBI had said in a statement.

Chanda Kochhar, 59, had quit as CEO and managing director of ICICI Bank in October 2018 after allegations were levelled against her for favouring Videocon Group, while granting loans.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI