CBI arrests former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

New Delhi, March 6
The CBI on Sunday arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, former National Stock Exchange CEO, in the co-location scam, officials said. She was lodged in a lockup at the CBI headquarters here.
The CBI had grilled Chitra for three consecutive days. It used the services of a senior psychologist for questioning her. The officials said the psychologist too came to the conclusion that she was evasive in responses. Hence, the CBI had to arrest her.
