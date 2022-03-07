CBI arrests former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

PTI

New Delhi, March 6

The CBI on Sunday arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, former National Stock Exchange CEO, in the co-location scam, officials said. She was lodged in a lockup at the CBI headquarters here.

The CBI had grilled Chitra for three consecutive days. It used the services of a senior psychologist for questioning her. The officials said the psychologist too came to the conclusion that she was evasive in responses. Hence, the CBI had to arrest her.

