CBI chargesheet against CG Power, Gautam Thapar

New Delhi, January 4
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against CG Power and Industrial Solutions and its former promoter Gautam Thapar in an alleged Rs 2,435-crore bank fraud case that affected 12 banks, officials said.
This comes after the agency conducted a probe for nearly 19 months into the allegations of diversion of bank funds, and manipulation of account books among other charges against the company, Thapar and other senior executives, they said.
