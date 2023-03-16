CCI clears RIL’s buyout of Metro’s local business

Bengaluru, March 15
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Wednesday it has cleared Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL’s) Rs 2,850-crore acquisition of the Indian business of German retailer Metro AG. The deal will help RIL strengthen its wholesale format.
