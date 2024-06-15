Central Bank of India fined Rs 1.45 crore for violating norms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

The Reserve Bank of India imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.45 crore on Central Bank of India for non-compliance with certain regulatory norms. The action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance with RBI directions and related correspondence, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the directions.

