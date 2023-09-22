 Centre rebuts RBI report, says no economic distress in households : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Centre rebuts RBI report, says no economic distress in households

Centre rebuts RBI report, says no economic distress in households

Centre rebuts RBI report, says no economic distress in households


Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 21

The Central government on Thursday said there is no distress among common households after a RBI report said the net financial savings of households have crashed to a nearly five-decade low of 5.1% of GDP in fiscal 2022-23.

“Lately, critical voices have been raised with respect to household savings and its overall effect on the economy. However, data indicates that changing consumer preference for different financial products is the real reason for household savings and there is no distress as is being circulated in some circles,” said the Union Finance Ministry.

The RBI had also said financial liabilities of households had shot up by 5.8% of GDP in 2022-23 as compared to 3.8% in 2021-22 which indicated that part of the consumption was being financed by loans.

Putting forward the “correct position with true facts and right inferences with respect to household savings”, the ministry said there was no big difference in financial assets and liabilities of households.

“Between June 2020 and March 2023, the stock of Household Gross Financial Assets went up by 37.6%, and the stock of Household Gross Financial Liabilities went up by 42.6% — no big difference between the two,” it said.

“Households added net financial assets of Rs 22.8 lakh crore in fiscal 2020-21, nearly Rs 17 lakh crore in 2021-22 and Rs 13.8 lakh crore in 2022-23.

“So, they added less financial assets to their portfolio than in the previous year and the year before, but it is important to note that their overall net financial assets are still growing. They added financial assets by a lesser magnitude than in the previous years because they have now started taking loans to buy real assets such as homes,” said a Finance Ministry post on X.

As per RBI data, pointed out North Block, there has been a steady double-digit growth in loans for housing since May 2021. Vehicle loans have also been growing at double digits. “The household sector is not in distress, clearly. They are buying vehicles and homes on mortgages,” it surmised.

Overall household savings (current prices) — which includes financial, physical and jewellery — has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% between 2013-14 and 2021-22. Nominal GDP has grown at a CAGR of 9.65% during the same period. “Hence, household savings/nominal GDP has remained constant,” it said.

What RBI report had said...

  • The net financial savings of households has crashed to a nearly five-decade low of 5.1% of GDP in fiscal 2022-23 from 7.2% in the previous fiscal
  • Financial liabilities of households shot up by 5.8% of GDP in 2022-23 as compared to 3.8% in 2021-22
  • The rate of increase in financial liabilities in 2022-23 was the second highest since Independence

#Reserve Bank of India RBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

2
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

3
Diaspora

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

4
India

India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions

5
India

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

6
Himachal

14 students of Tanda medical college in Himachal Pradesh fined Rs 50,000 each for ragging

7
India

Indian medical graduates can now practise abroad

8
Diaspora

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's party funded by elements who are involved in drug trade: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu

9
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 10 wanted people in attack on Indian consulate at San Francisco

10
Diaspora

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

Don't Miss

View All
India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Top News

India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows

India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows

Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...

Parliament passes women’s quota Bill, 215 RS members back it

Parliament passes women’s quota Bill, 215 RS members back it

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission

Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects

Gangster-turned-terrorist Duneke shot in Canada

Gangster-turned-terrorist Duneke shot in Canada

Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC

Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC

Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Judge listens to jail inmates’ grievances

Over 1-kg gold worth Rs 68 lakh seized at airport

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three yrs

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans launched

PGI doctor falls prey to cyber con, loses Rs 2.2L

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

Man arrested with 1 kg of heroin, Rs 70K drug money

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doc

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

‘Escalating Tension’ between India and Canada: Parents of students studying in Canada a worried lot

Two-wheeler riders top list, 90K challaned in 8 months

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban

Doc feted in London