 Centre wants to bring petrol, diesel under GST but Congress adopting double standards on issue: Sitharaman : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Centre wants to bring petrol, diesel under GST but Congress adopting double standards on issue: Sitharaman

Centre wants to bring petrol, diesel under GST but Congress adopting double standards on issue: Sitharaman

‘If Priyanka is in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under GST, she should ask every state government of Congress to agree to it in GST Council’

Centre wants to bring petrol, diesel under GST but Congress adopting double standards on issue: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PTI file



PTI

Indore, November 10

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Union government wants to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but the Congress is adopting “double standards” on the issue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the central government have been in favour of bringing petroleum products under the GST regime from the beginning as it will benefit the people, she told reporters here.

“Who are the people who are stopping petrol and diesel from being brought under GST? If Priyanka is in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under GST, she should ask every state government of Congress to agree to it in the GST Council,” the minister said.

The media should question the Congress on its “double standards”, she added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been targeting the BJP governments at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh over inflation during her campaign rallies ahead of November 17 assembly elections in the state.

Asked about the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on the country’s economy, the finance minister said, “Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war started, there has been continuous speculation about crude oil prices and we have been dealing with it. You must be aware that we have imported cheap crude oil from Russia.

“Whether it is the Russia-Ukraine war or Israel-Hamas war, whenever there is war in the world, there is a possibility of an impact on crude oil prices. We have already been closely monitoring the situation,” Sitharaman added.

The government has been taking steps to control the rise in the prices of tomatoes, flour, pulses and other items of daily need for a long time, she said while pointing out that food inflation was above 10 per cent for 22 months under the Congress government and it could not do anything to control it.

#Congress #Goods and Services Tax GST #Nirmala Sitharaman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
Trending

Viral video: Woman dances to welcome her long-distance boyfriend at Canadian Airport

3
Business

‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026

4
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interview matter of ‘grave concern’: High Court

5
Himachal

Rs 210-cr forex trading scam unearthed in Mandi, 2 held

6
Diaspora

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

7
Delhi

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

8
Punjab

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

9
Punjab

Punjab sees sharp drop in farm fires after crackdown against stubble burning; 251 FIRs registered

10
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab Governor for not giving assent to bills passed by Assembly, says you are playing by fire

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

Three-judge Bench, however, makes it clear that Governor is ...

2+2 dialogue: India, US to co-produce armoured vehicle, says US Defence Secretary Austin

2+2 dialogue: India, US to co-produce armoured vehicle, says US Defence Secretary Austin

Talks cover wide range of issues, including rising security ...

Crop residue burning in Punjab and others states has to be stopped, says Supreme Court

Crop residue-burning in Punjab and other states has to be stopped, says Supreme Court

Was hearing a matter relating to the debilitating air pollut...

Delhi-NCR see sudden change in weather, receive light rain; court hearing on odd-even today

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...

Seizure of about 102.784 kg heroin, worth Rs 700 crore by the customs department

NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused

The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

Civic body contractual staff seek 4-month salary in Tarn Taran

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

Chandigarh: To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

800 cops on toes in Chandigarh to ensure safe Diwali

No relief yet, Chandigarh's air quality remains 'poor'

20 temporary licences for cracker stalls in Panchkula district

National legal services day: Justice Bahri launches portal for grant of relief to victims of crime

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

Centre asks Delhi, 4 northern states to ramp up healthcare preparations to deal with pollution-triggered patient rush

4 balconies of Chintels Paradiso's Tower D in Gurugram collapse, no casualty

Kasauli hoteliers expect to benefit from bad Delhi AQI

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

Jalandhar: Living in tents, Diwali brings no cheer to flood-hit Dhakka Basti residents

Man held with 50 gm of heroin, 10K drug money

Health team finds bathroom in kitchen of famous sweet shop, issues challan to owner

2 tractor-trailers seized from illegal mining site

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

10-yr-old dies of dengue

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

Rajasthan youth booked for raping 14-year-old

Youth killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

Not penalty, but policy change need of hour to check farm fires in Punjab, say agriculture experts

'Drop' in farm fires in Punjab, but air quality worsens at several places

Exhibition held under Clean India Mission-2

Youth Red Cross Society holds lecture on drug abuse awareness