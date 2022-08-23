Cess hits steel export to China

New Delhi, August 22
Weak demand primarily from China and Europe has slowed down India’s engineering goods exports drastically in July. The industry has said the export duty imposed on steel items has impacted India’s export competitiveness in the global market.
Referring to forecasts by economic think-tanks and multilateral agencies of a looming recession, Engineering and Export Council chief Mahesh Desai said that the situation may get worse for engineering exporters.
