Chandigarh: Trident Group Chairman honoured by I-T Dept

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday felicitated Ludhiana-based Trident Group’s Chairman Emeritus Rajinder Gupta in recognition of being the highest taxpayer (textile sector) of the North West Region for the assessment year 2022-23 and for his contribution towards nation building. The award was presented to him by Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Parneet Singh Sachdev at a function held here. TNS

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand revokes ban on Patanjali medicines

The Uttarakhand Ayurveda and Unani Services has revoked the order to ban the manufacturing of five drugs by Patanjali-owned Divya Pharmacy. In a letter dated November 12, GCS Jangpangi, licence officer, Uttarakhand Ayurvedic and Unani Services, said the department was amending its previous order of putting a ban on the production of five drugs — Madhugrit, Eyegrit Gold, Thyrogrit, BPgrit and Lipidom.