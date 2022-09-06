Chandigarh Welfare Trust to hold Sewa Pakhwara

Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT), along with NID Foundation and Chandigarh University, Gharuan, will undertake a number of activities during the 15-day Seva Pakhwara, beginning on September 17. CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu said it will begin with a mega health check-up camp at Grain Market, Sector 39, Chandigarh.

NTPC records 62% growth in coal production

NTPC has registered a 62% growth in coal production from its captive mines. According to data, it produced 7.36 MMT of coal as on August 31, 2022 as compared to 4.55 MMT output achieved during the same period last year.

Manoj Sharma takes over as Director (Commercial), PFC

Manoj Sharma has taken over as Director (Commercial), PFC. Earlier, he was Executive Director (in charge) of Commercial Division, PFC. He has over 30 years of experience in the power sector.

SBI Card launches Cashback SBI Card

SBI Card has launched Cashback SBI Card that enables cardholders to earn 5% cashback on all online spends without any merchant restrictions. Customers can get the card instantly through digital application platform 'SBI Card SPRINT'.

JK Tyre gets ‘best in class’ rating in ESG performance

In recognition of its superior environment, social and governance practices, JK Tyre has been rated as the best among peers in the sub-industry category of tyre. The rating was undertaken by CareEdge.

Desh Bhagat University partners with IIT-Bombay

Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, has joined the IIT-Bombay Spoken Tutorial as an academic partner. Students will also receive training in basic skills, software and IT through this curriculum.

Cultural show at Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences

Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bathinda, recently held a function to welcome the freshers. The students of 2K20 batch organised a cultural show in which students of both the batches participated.

Škoda Auto India sells 4,222 cars in August

Škoda Auto India has broken yet another record by selling 4,222 cars in August, a 10% rise over 3,829 units sold in August 2021. The company has so far sold 37,568 cars in the current calendar year.

Truecaller launches new improved iPhone app

Truecaller has launched a new version of their iPhone app. It offers 10 times better spam, scam and business call identification compared to previous versions.

Shopsy by Flipkart launches mega shopping carnival

Shopsy by Flipkart has launched first mega shopping carnival - the 'Grand Shopsy Mela' till September 11. It will bring its entire gamut of sellers together while offering customers value-based deals across 150 million products.

Chaubey takes over addl charge of NHPC CMD

YK Chaubey has taken over the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NHPC Ltd. Currently, he is Director (Technical) and holds an additional charge of Director (Personnel).

Axis MF launches ‘Axis Silver ETF’

Axis Mutual Fund has launched Axis Silver ETF (an open- ended scheme replicating/tracking domestic price of silver) and Axis Silver Fund of Fund (an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of Axis Silver ETF).

Pepe Jeans London hosts trade show

Pepe Jeans London recently hosted a trade show in Mohali by showcasing its Spring Summer 2023 collection to select buyers, retailers and partners..

Star Health Insurance expands operations in J&K

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. has expanded its operations in J&K by opening five new branches. The company is targeting a 30% growth in premium from the UT by the end of the current fiscal.

HDFC adjudged ‘Best Bank in India’

HDFC Bank has been adjudged 'Best Bank in India' at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2022. The bank has been recognised with the coveted honour for the 4th consecutive year. .

Union AMC launches retirement fund

Union AMC has launched Union Retirement Fund which is an open-ended retirement solution-oriented scheme.