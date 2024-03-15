Chandigarh’s Nexus Elante mall hosts 3-day food festival ‘The Yum Fest’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 15

In an ongoing effort to offer distinctive experiences to shoppers, Nexus Elante mall is hosting a spectacular three-day food fiesta — “The Yum Fest”.

The food extravaganza featuring a delectable array of delights commenced here on Friday. It will end on March 17.

The festival, which offers mouth-watering treats, tickles food lovers’ taste buds with real Delhi-style rolls, mouth-watering desserts and much more.

Desi Urban Chai, Tikka World, Oven & Grain, Afgani chaap, Momo Hunter, and PAOJEE, Froyo, are among well-known food brands who are making luscious offerings at the food festival.

In addition to indulging in a wide-range of delectable cuisines, shoppers can also dance the night away to the vibrant beats of musical extravaganza, making the event a feast for their senses.

So, treat yourself to an unforgettable gastronomic experience at “The Yum Fest”, the biggest food festival in City at Nexus Elante Mall, and get ready to be whisked away on a culinary adventure during the three-day food festival that ends on March 17.

