Charging stations expand footprint to meet EV demand

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, December 7

As the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) is gaining momentum, charging infrastructure providers are expanding their network to cash in on the growing demand. EV charging network provider Statiq has teamed up with Nexus Malls to set up charging stations across its 17 malls in 13 cities.

The move would also help the company inch closer to its plan to add over 20,000 new EV chargers before the end of this year.

Statiq co-founder and CEO Akshit Bansal said: “We want to provide an end-to-end ecosystem for EV charging and assure everybody that a Statiq EV charging station will always be at hand.”

The company has also collaborated with Hero Electric and Ather to enhance the EV charging network in the northern states.

Similarly, M&M and Jio-bp are strengthening their existing partnership for setting up charging network for Mahindra’s upcoming e-SUV launches. Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops across the country. With these chargers being open to public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain.

The RIL-bp joint venture is aggressively expanding its Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commuting for EV owners.

MG Motor India has also entered into a partnership with BPCL to expand its EV charging infrastructure.

In February, Hero MotoCorp and BPCL had partnered to set up electric vehicle charging stations across the country. BPCL is setting up fast-charging corridors across major highways, inter-connecting major cities and economic hubs, and aims to have a network of 7,000 conveniently located fast-charging stations in the country in the next two to three years. IndianOil is also planning to install 10,000 EV charging stations in fuel stations across the country.

Hyundai and Tata Power have also announced a partnership to expand the scope of EV charging infrastructure across the country.