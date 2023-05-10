Chennai: Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC factory in TN

Chennai: Electronic equipment maker Mitsubishi Electric India has decided to set up a new manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu at an investment of about Rs 1,891 crore and the foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Tuesday. pti

Mumbai

RBI imposes over Rs 1.73-cr penalty on HSBC

The RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,73,75,000 on The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC Ltd) for the contravention of certain rules under Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006 (CIC Rules). This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance. ani

California

LinkedIn slashes over 700 jobs, phases out China app

LinkedIn, which focuses on business professionals, said on Monday it would cut 716 jobs as demand wavers, while also shutting down its China-focused job application. reuters

San Francisco

Twitter to remove idle accounts, archive them

Social media platform Twitter Inc will remove accounts that have been inactive for several years, CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet on Monday. He said inactive accounts will be archived. Reuters