Chinese mobile firms evade Rs 9,000-crore tax in 5 years

New Delhi, July 21

Chinese smartphone makers, including Oppo Mobile, Vivo India and Xiaomi Technology, have been found evading taxes worth Rs 9,000 crore in India, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Data shared by the Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Rajya Sabha showed tax evasion of around Rs 9,000 crore, comprising customs duty and GST, has been detected between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

The government has recovered Rs 1,629.87 crore from the companies during the period.

According to the data, Oppo Mobile India Pvt Ltd has been found evading Rs 5,086 crore in taxes, which includes Rs 4,403 crore in customs duty and Rs 683 crore in the form of GST.

Vivo has evaded taxes worth Rs 2,923.25 crore comprising Rs 2,875 crore in customs duty and Rs 48.25 crore in GST, according to the written reply by Chandrasekhar.

Tax evasion of Rs 851.14 crore has been detected in the case of Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd comprising Rs 682.51 crore in customs duty and Rs 168.63 crore in GST.

The minister was replying to a question on the number of Chinese handset companies which have evaded taxes and made illegal remittances in India. — PTI

