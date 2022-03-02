Chip woes hit auto sales; TaMo, M&M buck trend

New Delhi, March 1

Leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota and Honda witnessed a drop in vehicle dispatches to dealers last month as the global semiconductor shortage continued to impact production.

Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda and MG Motor, on the other hand, reported an increase in wholesales in February as compared to the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki India said its domestic sales slipped 8.46% to 1,40,035 units as against 1,52,983 units in February 2021. “The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” the auto major noted.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India reported a 14.6% drop in domestic sales to 44,050 units last month as against 51,600 in February 2021.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its domestic sales declined by 38% to 8,745 units in February. Similarly, Honda Cars reported a 23% decline in domestic wholesales to 7,187 units for February.

Tata Motors reported a 47% increase in passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market in February at 39,981 units compared to 27,225 units in the same month last year. Similarly, M&M said its passenger vehicle sales in the country soared by 80% to 27,663 units last month as against 15,391 units in February 2021. — PTI